A beautiful day!

By Christina Burkhart
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure moving from Wisconsin and Illinois toward the Ohio Valley will keep us under plenty of sunshine today! Winds will be light out of the NW with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Tonight skies remain clear with lows around 40.

Tomorrow most will stay dry with sunshine and a few clouds. Those near the bay and northward have a better shot at seeing more later-day clouds and possibly a few spotty showers.

Highs tomorrow will be near 70 with warm weather continuing into next week!

