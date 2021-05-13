Advertisement

DNR says fire danger is high or very high across all of Michigan

Officials are urging extreme caution with campfires and outdoor burning
Fire danger is high or very high across Michigan for the weekend of May 14 and 15, 2021.
Fire danger is high or very high across Michigan for the weekend of May 14 and 15, 2021.(source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources again is urging extreme caution with campfires and any debris burning, as fire danger has reached high or very high levels statewide.

Despite spring rains and plants coming back to life, DNR fire prevention specialist Paul Rogers said forests and grassy areas remain very dry in Michigan. Dry grass, brush and tree branches can allow fires to spread out of control.

“A fire can escape and move quickly due to the dry air and dry fuels,” he said.

Anyone planning a campfire should keep a water supply nearby, never leave the fire unattended and completely douse the ashes before leaving. Anyone burning debris should check with the DNR or their local fire department to see if fires are authorized.

Off-road vehicles and power tools also can ignite wildfires by emitting sparks or touching dry fuel with hot components.

