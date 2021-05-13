Flint woman concerned about dogs being neglected in cages right next door

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/12/2021) - A Flint woman is concerned about what she believes is a case of neglect taking place right next door.

She claims at least three dogs have been left at the home in cages, and their owners have been barely seen for months.

Shannon Severn, a Genesee Forest Estates resident, can’t stop hearing it. The sound of howling from dogs coming from the mobile home next door.

“They want help. They don’t want to be stuck in the cage. I can go up to the house and tap on the door, and they go crazy at the fact that a human might give them interaction,” Severn said.

She says her neighbors haven’t been living there full-time for the past three months, only dropping in once or twice a week to check on the at least three dogs they’ve seem to have left behind.

“I hope somebody comes and takes these dogs or gives me these dogs like I will take care of them. Nobody, no person, no human being, no animal deserves to be locked in a cage like that,” Severn said.

Severn says she’s never seen the dogs outside, and that was cause for concern. She’s been in touch with 9-1-1 and the Genesee County Animal Control. She says Animal Control came out Wednesday to and put a notice of complaint on the front door.

“I understand we live in a city where crime is high and our least concern is animals, but that should be our biggest concern,” Severn said.

ABC12 spoke with Animal Control Director, Jay Parker, and he says the owner has 24 hours to respond. If not, they’ll check on the dogs again, and if they believe the dogs are neglected or abused, they’ll take them and work with police on additional action.

If you suspect a case of animal abuse or neglect in the area, you’re asked to contact law enforcement or Animal Control at 810-732-1660 and follow the prompts.

