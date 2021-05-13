Advertisement

Flood Recovery sessions available for survivors as one year anniversary approaches

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(05/13/21)- The road to recovery from last May’s historic floods in Midland and Gladwin Counties following the collapse of the Sanford and Edenville dams-- continues a year later.

But the rebuilding process has been about more than replacing homes and businesses.

“You could have had limited flooding or even no flooding and felt some kind of traumatic response,” said Trauma recovery specialist, Sarah Owens.

Sarah Owens is a former teacher who now helps other educators to better understand how traumatic events can impact them in the classroom and their students. Owens was part of a panel for the Midland Community Foundation and Long-term Recovery Group reflecting on the upcoming one year anniversary of the devastating flooding, approaches.

“This whole past year, you haven’t really felt much because this first year has been a lot of action and now as you kind of reflect back, I’ve talked to some teachers who say they are just now starting to process,” Owens said.

Kathy Dollard is the Director of Behavioral Health at Mid Michigan Health. She is also a flood survivor.

She says a year later-- rehab work continues on her home-- adding to the trauma for her.

“I know I sometimes think, I just want these folks to be done. I want my house to be back to normal and my life to be back to normal,” said Director Kathy Dollard.

Dollard says its important to understand that it’s ok to seek help if the strain of the past year still weighs heavily on you.

“Whether it’s talking with each other, our neighbors, with our friends who can have some understanding and just hold space for us to be able to mourn this past year a little bit and move past this trauma,” Dollard said.

To attend a session follow the link below.

midlandfoundation.org/zoomintoflood

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Ball
No vaccine, no job? Flint woman says she lost job after COVID-19 vaccine refusal
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer: Recent trip to help father in Florida was ‘not a vacation’
An MTA bus was involved in a crash at Coldwater Road and Detroit Street in Mt. Morris Township.
Woman dies, child injured after rollover crash in Mt. Morris Township
Tom Beaubien is the co-owner of Luigi's Restaurant in Flint, MI.
COVID-19 illness lasts over six months for Luigi’s Restaurant owner
Search for driver continues
Driver blames crash through MBS International Airport fence on deer

Latest News

Sheriff Chris Swanson's "Walk With Us" campaign will host a day of service May 30 dedicated to...
Walk with Us Campaign hosts cookout - prepares for Day of Service
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson
Sign-ups continue for Genesee County sheriff’s Day of Service on May 30
Clarence Campbell mows the lawn at a vacant lot in Flint.
Clean and Green program works to rid Flint of blight
Carman Ainsworth High School is located in Flint Township.
‘You can stand up for yourself’: Carman-Ainsworth class teaches social activism