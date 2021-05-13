Advertisement

Genesee County Commissioners split on thin blue line flag proposal

By Rachel Sweet
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Wednesday night controversy coming from the Genesee County Board of Commissioners meeting over a resolution to honor police officers.

The proposed resolution says all buildings in the county will be able to fly thin blue line flags in recognition of police appreciation month and to publicly salute the service of law enforcement officers in the community.

During public comment, the community shared why they were for and against the resolution,

“That flag represents police brutality to me,” said one community member.

“Some of you commissioners I understand claim that this is a racist flag well, that’s an insult,” added another Genesee County resident.

Commissioner Bryant Nolden of the 1st District stood in support with those opposed to flying the thin blue line flag at county buildings.

“I will be making an amendment to take out the flag with the thin blue line in it,” he said.

Noldan says that he is in support of law enforcement and the resolution itself but feels like adding the blue line flag will cause issues.

“I support police appreciation month, but I do not support it means that we got to fly this flag which I really feel is a symbol of hate,” added Nolden.

It’s something local Activists agree with,

“It became a political mantra During the Trump administration. So where now the Thin Blue Line associates or combats the message of black life actually mattering,” said Johnie Franklin III.

But Commissioner of the 6th District Shaun Shumaker says that’s not what this is about.

He’s one of the commissioners involved in the proposed resolution and says he’s disturbed by the way the resolution was handled during the meeting.

“The courtesy amongst commissioners is gone and this is where we are. So we brought Washington politics and Lansing politics to Genesee County and I’m just saddened by it,” said Shumaker.

After the discussion the board voted and now the resolution is being sent to the diversity, equity and inclusion community to be looked over.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Beaubien is the co-owner of Luigi's Restaurant in Flint, MI.
COVID-19 illness lasts over six months for Luigi’s Restaurant owner
Meagan Ball
No vaccine, no job? Flint woman says she lost job after COVID-19 vaccine refusal
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer: Recent trip to help father in Florida was ‘not a vacation’
George Sivertson
88-year-old reported missing from Walmart found safe in Ogemaw County
Working from home
Attorney: Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine when workers return in two weeks

Latest News

Controversy coming from the Genesee County Board of Commissioners meeting over a resolution to...
Genesee County Commissioners split on thin blue line flag proposal
Volunteer shortages plague many mid-Michigan fire departments
Staffing, volunteer shortages plague many Mid-Michigan fire crews
Gypsy moth populations appear to be on the upswing in Lower Michigan. (photo courtesy of...
Gypsy moth activity expected across Lower Michigan
Sheriff Chris Swanson's "Walk With Us" campaign will host a day of service May 30 dedicated to...
Walk with Us - Day of Service