Grand Blanc high school student honored with national recognition for academic excellence

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/13/21) - A mid-Michigan student has just named for a national award.

Grand Blanc High School is known for being a state champion in athletics.

Now, they can add academic excellence, as one of their own is in a class all by herself.

Shriya Yarlaggada is one of five Michigan residents to join the 57th class of U.S. Presidents Scholars.

This graduating senior could be valedictorian with her 4.5 GPA.

However, Yarlaggada had no idea what was about to happen when she was called to the principal’s office Thursday morning.

“What did I do. What did I get in trouble with. Like, why am I not walking for graduation.”

Only 161 students out of nearly 4 million graduates were chosen for this prestigious award.

It recognizes achievements in academics, artistic and technical excellence.

Leadership and community service skills are also considered.

“It really means a lot to me to be able to learn about the world and to be able to gain the skills to make an impact in the future. And, I really hope that that’s what they saw in me, and they wanted to honor with that award.”

Grand Blanc H.S. School principal Michael Fray explained what makes Yarlagadda special.

“Her maturity is beyond her years. And academic success is just such a small part of who she actually is. And, I think that’s what so amazing about her.”

“What’s next for this talented young lady?

It’s off to college in the fall at Harvard.

Yarlagadda plans to study law - with an emphasis on public policy or the environment.

She’ll find out if she’s officially the valedictorian - once finals are over next week.

