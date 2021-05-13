Grand Blanc student named one of 161 presidential scholars

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc High School senior received prestigious honors this week.

Shriya Yarlagadda is being recognized on the national stage as part of the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. Only 161 seniors received the honor this spring for their academic accomplishments.

All 161 may travel to Washington, D.C. in June for a ceremony and special events.

Four other Michigan students were also selected as presidential scholars, which is the fourth most for any state:

Shriya Reddy of Northville High School.

Saaim Ali Khan of Cranbrook Kingswood Upper School in Bloomfield Hills.

Andrea Maizy of Center Line High School.

Calvin R. Hinds of Wayland, who attends Interlochen Arts Academy.

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence.”

Presidential scholars are selected annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Eligibility for the honor is based on SAT and ACT test scores or nominations from top state education officials.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.