Advertisement

Grand Blanc student named one of 161 presidential scholars

Grand Blanc High School
Grand Blanc High School
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc High School senior received prestigious honors this week.

Shriya Yarlagadda is being recognized on the national stage as part of the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. Only 161 seniors received the honor this spring for their academic accomplishments.

All 161 may travel to Washington, D.C. in June for a ceremony and special events.

Four other Michigan students were also selected as presidential scholars, which is the fourth most for any state:

  • Shriya Reddy of Northville High School.
  • Saaim Ali Khan of Cranbrook Kingswood Upper School in Bloomfield Hills.
  • Andrea Maizy of Center Line High School.
  • Calvin R. Hinds of Wayland, who attends Interlochen Arts Academy.

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence.”

Presidential scholars are selected annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Eligibility for the honor is based on SAT and ACT test scores or nominations from top state education officials.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Ball
No vaccine, no job? Flint woman says she lost job after COVID-19 vaccine refusal
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer: Recent trip to help father in Florida was ‘not a vacation’
Tom Beaubien is the co-owner of Luigi's Restaurant in Flint, MI.
COVID-19 illness lasts over six months for Luigi’s Restaurant owner
Search for driver continues
Driver blames crash through MBS International Airport fence on deer
George Sivertson
88-year-old reported missing from Walmart found safe in Ogemaw County

Latest News

Fire danger is high or very high across Michigan for the weekend of May 14 and 15, 2021.
DNR says fire danger is high or very high across all of Michigan
A Michigan State Police trooper pulls over a driver for a traffic violation. (MSP Photo)
Michigan Republicans unveil plan to support police agencies
Genesee Township police are actively searching for the 45-year-old. He has multiple outstanding...
Reward offered for information on man accused of stabbing Genesee Township woman
An MTA bus was involved in a crash at Coldwater Road and Detroit Street in Mt. Morris Township.
Woman dies, child injured after rollover crash in Mt. Morris Township