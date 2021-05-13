Gypsy moth activity expected across Lower Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents across Michigan may start to notice the loss of leaves on oak, aspen and maple trees again this year.

The DNR issued a press release today - warning homeowners to keep trees healthy to help them rebound.

“Water trees regularly and avoid damaging the roots and bark,” said James Wieferich, DNR forest health specialist. “That goes a long way in helping trees fend off the effects of defoliation.”

Gypsy moths are an invasive species, a term for non-native pests that can cause harm to native species and ecosystems. In its caterpillar life stage, the insect is a voracious leaf eater. Large numbers of gypsy moth caterpillars caused widespread defoliation in the state from the mid-1980s to the early 1990s. A large population in 2020 may lead to more caterpillars hatching this spring in localized areas across Lower Michigan.

Last year, defoliation was heaviest in Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Oscoda counties, with more localized outbreaks from Manistee south into Newaygo County. Department of Natural Resources forest health experts say it is likely that gypsy moth caterpillar populations will crash in some areas while they thrive in others. Heavy defoliation likely will become visible within the next month in localized outbreak areas and persist through mid-July.

“Gypsy moth caterpillars rarely kill trees in Michigan,” said James Wieferich, DNR forest health specialist. “Only stressed trees suffering from problems like drought, old age or root damage are at high risk. In most cases, gypsy moth caterpillars are more of a nuisance in residential areas on houses and in yards than in the woods.”

The leaf-eating caterpillars are hairy, up to 2 inches long and have a pattern of blue and dark-red spots. Male moths are dark buff in color and fly; females are white with black, wavy markings and do not fly.

Mature forests normally can withstand heavy gypsy moth defoliation with little impact. Defoliated trees will begin to develop new leaves in July to replace those that were eaten. Even heavily defoliated trees will recover without serious long-term effects. However, consecutive years of mass defoliation will start to take a toll, even on the healthiest of mature trees.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.