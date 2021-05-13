Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

From Frost to Warmer
By JR Kirtek
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After another frosty start to our day, bright sunshine and light northerly breezes combined to make for a very nice Wednesday afternoon.  Ultimately, temperatures topped-out a little bit shy of our “normal” high which is now 68-degrees.  While a few clouds popped-up during the day, it will be another mostly clear and chilly night for Mid-Michigan.  Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are once again in effect for parts of the ABC12 viewing area as lows will dip into the 30s one more time.

Thursday is shaping up to be a beauty of a day.  After a chilly start, bright sunshine will give temperatures a nice jump start.  Temperatures will surround the 60-degree mark by midday.  Highs for the afternoon will be in the middle, to upper 60s.  Light northwest to westerly breezes are expected, so the day will feel very nice.  We will expect a few more clouds for Friday, and perhaps, a few sprinkles across the northern parts of the area.  Even so, the end of the workweek will be very pleasant.

The weekend is looking pretty darn good too.  We will have just some high and mid-level clouds hanging around on Saturday.  Sunday will be partly sunny overall.  Winds each day will hold a southerly component with speeds of 10 mph or less.  Highs will surround the 70-degree mark both days.  On ABC12 News we are tracking some showers that will make a return early next week. We’ll tell you what that might do to our temperatures. - JR

Most Read

Tom Beaubien is the co-owner of Luigi's Restaurant in Flint, MI.
COVID-19 illness lasts over six months for Luigi’s Restaurant owner
Davison Community Schools
Davison schools push back against Michigan’s mask mandate, COVID-19 testing rules
Working from home
Attorney: Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine when workers return in two weeks
Michigan reached the first MI Vacc to Normal milestone on May 10.
Michigan hits 55% COVID-19 vaccine threshold, allowing workers to return
Michigan Conservation Officers may see a cut in their funding.
DNR officers rescue two Chesaning fishermen from Shiawassee River

Latest News

From Frost, to Much Warmer...
JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report
Frost in Some Areas Again Tonight...
JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report
Frost in Some Areas Again Tonight...
JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report
Sunshine
Sunshine and warmth, FINALLY!