Michigan authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 12 and older

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Following authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan health officials are allowing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to kids age 12 and older beginning Thursday.

The Food and Drug Administration, which governs vaccines, authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in kids age 12 and older earlier this week. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously on Wednesday to support that recommendation.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is following that recommendation and 12-year-olds are eligible to receive the vaccine in the state Thursday. Children age 17 and younger need permission from a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine.

State health officials also are recommending that health care providers administer the COVID-19 vaccine with other common vaccines for children and adults.

“As a parent, I encourage all parents with children in this group to have a conversation with your family doctor about the vaccine as soon as possible,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

More than 102,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in children age 10 to 19 across Michigan over the past 14 months. Children generally have experience a mild illness from COVID-19, but some can get severely ill, Khaldun said. Children also are at risk of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which develops after a COVID-19 infection and can be deadly.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, said authorization of a vaccine for younger people is a critical step in the battle against COVID-19.

“This allows for younger Michiganders to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic,” she said. “I urge all families to learn more and make an appointment for their tween as soon as possible to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the authorization for younger children to get the Pfizer vaccine came based on a study involving 2,260 kids age 12 to 15. The study involved 1,131 getting the vaccine and 1,129 getting a placebo.

No significant adverse side effects were reported in the study participants after two months. Children in the study reported the same mild side effects from the vaccine as adults, including pain at the injection site, headache, chills, muscle pain, fever and joint pain for one to three days.

Most of the children in the study reported side effects after the second dose than after the first dose.

