Michigan reports 2,000+ new COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics all continued a steady decline on Thursday.

The number of new cases, hospitalizations and percentage of positive tests all dropped compared to Wednesday’s numbers.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,057 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 871,569.

State health officials reported 112 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 18,467. Seventy-three of the deaths reported Thursday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed COVID-19 patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already included in coronavirus death totals and has COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased by nearly 50% on Wednesday to nearly 40,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests dropped to a new two-month low on Wednesday, setting at 6.34%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued falling. As of Thursday, 2,158 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 47 from Wednesday. Of those, 2,025 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased on Thursday. Michigan hospitals were treating 613 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 378 of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are three fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 29 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 10.259 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 5.413 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.23 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 616,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 7.598 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.267 million people statewide. A total of 41.6% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 55.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 33,058 cases and 834 deaths, which is an increase of 64 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 20,541 cases and 571 deaths, which is an increase of 63 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,055 cases, 29 deaths and 631 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Bay, 10,332 cases and 326 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases and four deaths.

Clare, 1,996 cases, 77 deaths and 1,313 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,880 cases, 53 deaths and 1,190 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and two deaths.

Gratiot, 3,144 cases and 110 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 3,017 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Iosco, 1,741 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Isabella, 5,244 cases, 87 deaths and 3,596 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 7,663 cases and 186 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases and three deaths.

Midland, 6,635 cases, 80 deaths and 5,950 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,396 cases and 38 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Oscoda, 530 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Roscommon, 1,581 cases, 46 deaths and 1,074 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Sanilac, 3,680 cases and 103 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Shiawassee, 5,586 cases, 99 deaths and 4,631 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Tuscola, 4,808 cases and 157 deaths, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

