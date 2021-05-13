Advertisement

Millington lawmaker wants Michigan voting machines to stay offline during elections

Ballot counters couldn’t be connected to the internet from 7 a.m. until results are tabulated on Election Day
State Representative Phil Green
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - After several high-profile hacking incidents around the country recently, a Millington lawmaker is concerned that voting machines could be the next target.

Republican State Rep. Phil Green introduced a bill on Thursday that would prohibit election officials from connecting ballot counting machines to the internet on Election Day. They would have to remain offline from 7 a.m., when the polls open, until results are tabulated after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Green believes the bill is a logical step to maintain public confidence in Michigan’s elections.

“There’s nothing more important to our democracy than the security and integrity of our elections process,” he said. “Ensuring that voting machines are not connected to the internet until all votes have been counted reduces the possibility of hacking and altering vote counts.”

House Bill 4838 was referred to the House Elections and Ethics Committee. It would have to pass the committee, the full House and the Senate before it would go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for consideration.

