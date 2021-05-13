Reward offered for information on man accused of stabbing Genesee Township woman

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of stabbing a Genesee Township woman nine times in April.

The alleged assault took place just after midnight on April 13 in the Pineview Estates Mobile Home Community. Police are looking for 45-year-old Nathaniel Jermaine Ballard, who could be armed and is considered dangerous.

Ballard is wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and strangulation. He is a habitual offender, who was released on bond from a previous felonious assault charge.

Ballard allegedly stabbed a 37-year-old woman nine times during an assault at a residence in Pineview. The victim’s family said she received injuries all over her body, but she is expected to recover.

Ballard is the father to one of the victim’s five children. Authorities believe he could be somewhere in Genesee County or in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Ballard’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

