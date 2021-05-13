Saginaw leaders plead with public to put their guns down after teen is shot

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth and other community leaders made a plea for everyone to put their guns down after a 14-year-old was shot Tuesday evening.

The 14-year-old is recovering after being shot while walking past a store on Cooper Avenue between North Woodbridge Avenue and Delaware Street in Saginaw around 6 p.m. It’s the seventh shooting in Saginaw over the last week. Police say the shootings have been scattered across the city.

The Saginaw Police Department issued a statement on Wednesday with the mayor and city council pleading with everyone to urge friends and family to turn away from violence. A Saginaw father turned activist talked about what’s happening in the city and how to curb the gun violence.

“It’s nothing new to me, I’m going to be honest with you. I just feel so bad for both sides of the families,” said Fred Harvey.

He had to learn to forgive those responsible for the killing of his son. In 2012, 19-year-old Freddie Rico Harvey Jr. and nephew 20-year-old Marcus Buckley were shot to death while sitting in a car outside of their home on the city’s Northside.

“The survivors can continuously hurt behind this,” Harvey said.

Following his son’s death, Harvey became a member of the Saginaw chapter of Parents of Murdered Children. He has also worked as a prevention specialist for 22 years at First Ward Community Center, hoping to reach kids before they go down the wrong path.

“I go into the school settings and understand what the kids are going through right now,” Harvey said.

He believes the pandemic and restrictions related to it have played a part in the uptick in gun violence in the city.

“You know, like I say, you have a lot of kids -- you have a lot of kids that spent the whole year confined,” Harvey said.

As the summer months approach, he said kids will need an outreach from people in the community to curb gun violence by hosting summits and providing more positive outlets for them as well.

“You know, it goes back to that saying, it takes a village to raise a child,” Harvey said. “It takes more than just prevention. It takes a community to see and tell.”

The 14-year-old shot on Tuesday evening suffered a single gunshot wound to his back. Police say he likely will survive his injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289.

