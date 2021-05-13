Sanford Hardware store reopens nearly a year ago flood

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The village of Sanford took another step forward in rebuilding after floods wiped out the downtown area nearly a year ago.

The small town was one of the hardest hit by the floods on May 19, 2020. Dozens of homes and business were completely washed away in the water, including Sanford Hardware.

On Thursday, the store reopened for the first time in nearly a year and owners say the feeling was well worth the wait.

Bright at early Thursday morning, longtime owner Dennis Sian reopened his small town hardware store for the first time in a year.

“We’ve been working night and day to get it ready for reopening,” he said.

Sian had been operating out of a small temporary location while a total rebuild was happening on his building in downtown Sanford.

The original building was destroyed by last year’s flood and the new building under construction since October is even better than Sian could have imagined. He said it wouldn’t have been possible without the community.

On day 1, customers and longtime friends stopped by to celebrate the major milestone they all worked together to achieve. Sian said it’s been a tough year, Sanford will continue to rebuild together just like his store.

He hopes to add on to the new store at some point to create a greenhouse.

