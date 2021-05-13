Shiawassee County creating new land bank authority

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Shiawassee County Finance and Administration Committee unanimously approved a measure this week to establish a new Land Bank Authority.

The group would manage abandoned and foreclosed properties around the county. Economic and government leaders say the move will allow for more affordable housing opportunities and economic growth.

“Expanding options for development and there would be different grants or other opportunities for growth that we would have that we don’t have now,” said Justin Horvath of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership.

Shiawassee County Treasurer Julie Sorenson would be designated as the land bank’s executive director. One township official, one city official and two at-large members that would serve with Sorenson on the land bank authority’s board.

All would be appointed by the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners and all must be residents of the county.

“Shiawassee County has a shortage of affordable housing and we are hoping to develop more in that area,” Horvath said.

He called the creation of a land bank authority a huge win-win for both housing and economic growth.

“Our homes are filled, our apartment complexes are filled, our condos are filled, so we literally don’t have anywhere to put people,” Horvath said.

He said the land bank authority would not be taxpayer funded. Instead, the property taxes on land bank-owned properties would help to pay for the development of properties.

“If that means giving up some tax revenue to get those homes built, to get all those added benefits, they’re all for it,” Horvath said.

County commissioners revisited the resolution to create a land bank during Wednesday’s committee meeting and final approval could come on Thursday.

