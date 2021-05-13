Advertisement

Stretch of Coldwater Road closed after MTA bus involved in crash

A car rolled over after the crash at Coldwater Road and Detroit Street around 11:30 a.m.
An MTA bus was involved in a crash at Coldwater Road and Detroit Street in Mt. Morris Township.
An MTA bus was involved in a crash at Coldwater Road and Detroit Street in Mt. Morris Township.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A stretch of Coldwater Road is closed in Mt. Morris Township after an MTA bus and a car collided Thursday.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Coldwater Road and Detroit Street. A car rolled over after the crash, but authorities on the scene could not immediately confirm how many people were injured.

Coldwater Road is closed between Detroit Street and Neff Road while emergency crews investigate the crash and clear the roadway.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

