U.S. Postal Service carrier arraigned on two charges after assault in Flint

The postal worker involved in the incident was treated and released at an area hospital for some cuts.(Source: Chuck Glo Facebook)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier made her first appearance in court for arraignment on charges stemming from an assault in Flint.

Police say 29-year-old Trista Newton is accused of assaulting two women at Carson Street and Floyd McCree Drive near the Schafer Square Apartments in Flint on April 8. A bystander recorded the incident on video and posted it on social media moments after it happened.

Newton appeared in a Genesee County courtroom on Wednesday for arraignment on charges of lying to a police officer and assault and battery.

Police say Newton first told them her someone in another vehicle hit her truck before the driver and passenger got out and assaulted her. But Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the opposite is true -- she hit the other car and was also the first to throw a punch.

Leyton said he won’t file charges against the other women.

