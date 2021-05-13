Advertisement

Walk with Us Campaign hosts cookout - prepares for Day of Service

Genesee County Sheriff brings people together to make a difference
By Angie Hendershot
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is preparing to host an annual day of service.

A cookout was held today in honor of corrections staff where he explained more about the upcoming event.

As we approach the one year mark of last May’s protest, the Sheriff’s Department is trying to make an impact on the entire community.

On Sunday, May 30th, Swanson is organizing a county-wide Day of Service.

Here’s how it works:

You show up at the Genesee County Jail, 1002 Saginaw Street, from 2-6pm on May 30th

Get paired with a team --

And then head out to work on a project -- either in Flint -- or the greater Genesee County area.

That could be a park clean-up or a neighborhood beautification effort.

“The world has watched us a community that does things differently,” said Sheriff Chris Swanson. “And so yet another example is going to be May 30th.”

If you are interested in volunteering or want to request a service project - please email: CCTF@GeneseeCountyMi.Gov.

Or you can call: 810-341-5923.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Beaubien is the co-owner of Luigi's Restaurant in Flint, MI.
COVID-19 illness lasts over six months for Luigi’s Restaurant owner
Davison Community Schools
Davison schools push back against Michigan’s mask mandate, COVID-19 testing rules
Working from home
Attorney: Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine when workers return in two weeks
Michigan reached the first MI Vacc to Normal milestone on May 10.
Michigan hits 55% COVID-19 vaccine threshold, allowing workers to return
Michigan Conservation Officers may see a cut in their funding.
DNR officers rescue two Chesaning fishermen from Shiawassee River

Latest News

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson
Sign-ups continue for Genesee County sheriff’s Day of Service on May 30
Clarence Campbell mows the lawn at a vacant lot in Flint.
Clean and Green program works to rid Flint of blight
Carman Ainsworth High School is located in Flint Township.
‘You can stand up for yourself’: Carman-Ainsworth class teaches social activism
Prospect Street in Flint
Neighbors want answers after second shooting in 2 weeks injures young boy