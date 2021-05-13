Walk with Us Campaign hosts cookout - prepares for Day of Service

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is preparing to host an annual day of service.

A cookout was held today in honor of corrections staff where he explained more about the upcoming event.

As we approach the one year mark of last May’s protest, the Sheriff’s Department is trying to make an impact on the entire community.

On Sunday, May 30th, Swanson is organizing a county-wide Day of Service.

Here’s how it works:

You show up at the Genesee County Jail, 1002 Saginaw Street, from 2-6pm on May 30th

Get paired with a team --

And then head out to work on a project -- either in Flint -- or the greater Genesee County area.

That could be a park clean-up or a neighborhood beautification effort.

“The world has watched us a community that does things differently,” said Sheriff Chris Swanson. “And so yet another example is going to be May 30th.”

If you are interested in volunteering or want to request a service project - please email: CCTF@GeneseeCountyMi.Gov.

Or you can call: 810-341-5923.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.