2 teens arrested after hit-and-run pedestrian crash injured young girl in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two teenage males are in custody after a hit-and-run crash left a young female pedestrian in critical condition last weekend.

The crash was reported around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on West Pierson Road near Dupont Street in Flint.

Investigators say a young girl was crossing Pierson Road when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit her and continued driving away from the scene. The Flint Police Department located the hit-and-run vehicle earlier this week and arrested the driver, along with another teen accused of being an accessory to the crime.

Police say 19-year-old Ian Adams was the driver of the vehicle that hit the girl. He was arraigned on charges of failing to stop at the scene of a crash causing serious injury, reckless driving causing serious injury, tampering with evidence and driving on a suspended license.

The second suspect, 19-year-old James Theodis Rhodes III, was arraigned on charges of being an accessory after the fact to a felony, tampering with evidence and witness intimidation.

Police have not said whether Adams was speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened.

The girl who was hit on Pierson Road remained in critical condition at Hurley Medical Center on Friday. Anyone with information about the crash should call the Flint Police Department at (810) 237-6816.

