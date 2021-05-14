Advertisement

A Great Friday Ahead

Fair weather clouds
By Brad Sugden
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the south will help to keep us clear and dry this morning before a few more clouds move in for the later afternoon and evening. As a system develops off to the west, we’ll have scattered showers this weekend.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 60s closer to Lake Huron to the low 70s elsewhere. In the thumb and I-69 corridor areas we’ll have more full sun all day. Closer to the 127 corridor, bay area, and northward we’ll see some clouds to end the day with isolated showers possible. If you see rain it looks to be light and short-lived. Winds today will be out of the W at 5-10mph.

Tonight temps will be seasonable, falling to the mid 40s. Skies will clear out with winds out of the SW around 5mph.

Tomorrow we’ll start with sun before more clouds move in  for the afternoon. We’ll see scattered showers develop and continue into Sunday. A stray shower is possible Monday, too. Highs for the weekend will be in the mid 60s to near 70.

