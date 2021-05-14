Change in CDC face mask guidance doesn’t immediately affect Michigan orders

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A change in guidance on face masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday doesn’t immediately change Michigan’s requirements.

The CDC advised on Thursday that people fully vaccinated for COVID-19 don’t need a face covering in most settings. They would only need a mask in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters under CDC recommendations.

However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order for gathering limits and masks still requires fully vaccinated people to wear a face covering in some indoor settings. They include indoor non-residential gatherings, outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people and any gatherings if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

State health officials say they are aware of the CDC changes and will consider changes to Michigan’s orders. But as of Friday morning, the state’s stricter requirements for face masks remained in place.

“CDC issued guidance today that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. MDHHS is reviewing this newly released guidance,” the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement to ABC12 late Thursday.

Michigan’s order requires unvaccinated people to wear a face covering during any indoor gathering of 15 or more people from three or more households and at most large outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more.

