Local organization plans citywide cleanup to help fight blight

On Saturday a local organization has a cleanup event planned to help clear up 29 locations throughout the city.(WJRT)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

A citywide cleanup is planned for Saturday throughout Flint.

The Neighborhood Engagement Hub will be out across the city’s 9 wards.

During the cleanup, residents and neighborhood groups will be completing projects in more than 29 locations.

President East Side Franklin Park Neighborhood Association, Edna Sabucco will be in charge of one of the locations and she says we need to continue to keep this city clean.

“Our neighborhoods are a reflection of ourselves. We need to clean them up. We need to make them safer for everyone. We need to make it where children can go outside and play and not be concerned about what they might step on,” she said.

More volunteers are still needed for Saturday.

To find more details head to their Facebook page, HERE.

