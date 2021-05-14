Fate of this summer’s Mackinac Bridge Walk could be decided next week

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority is meeting next week to discuss whether plans should continue for the annual Bridge Walk on Labor Day.

The annual event, which draws thousands of tourists to walk across the bridge on the unofficial end of summer, was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bridge Walk remains on schedule for Labor Day this year. The bridge authority is meeting Tuesday online to discuss plans for the event this summer in light of the pandemic.

“Last year, the Mackinac Bridge Authority made the very difficult decision to cancel the Annual Bridge Walk due to COVID-19,” said Authority Board Chairman Patrick “Shorty” Gleason. “While we all hope this year’s walk can proceed as usual, we need to consider the remaining uncertainty about what effect the pandemic could have on our event that is now just a few months away.”

Click here to watch the meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Click here for an online form to submit comments or opinions about the Bridge Walk plans before the meeting.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.