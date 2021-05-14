First AG Nessel conviction expungement fair to be held in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(05/14/21)-“They just consider that you’re just such a bad person, when you got that big old F upon you and it’s not right,” said Genesee County resident, Blake Taylor.

Blake Taylor readily admits to the mistakes that landed him behind bars for 2 and a half years.

“You know from hanging with the wrong crowd. Just being young and went to prison,” Taylor said.

Mistakes Taylor continues to pay a price for, today.

“When you got that felony is so hard, you get denied or applications. That’s a bunch of stuff just because you have a felony and they don’t even have to be a violent felony,” (Taylor)

Attorney General Dana Nessel says Taylor is not alone.

“As a private attorney, I saw so many cases of people who, you know, had long ago, minor convictions, had served their time and done their sentence but could never ever get rid of these convictions from their record, and it really, You know, impeded them in terms of their ability to move forward in life,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

But thanks to new state expungement laws that took effect last month-- that may no longer be the case for thousands of people in Michigan.

Genesee County is the first stop in a series of expungement fairs this year by the Attorney General. The event is to assist eligible individuals in obtaining expungements for misdemeanor and felony convictions.

“It’s free. You don’t have to pay anything, we’re gonna shepherd you through the process, but for some people, in certain circumstances will have already done all the work. So when you walk in, you’ll be getting your certified copy of your expungement of your granted petition to set aside for conviction,”Nessel said.

Taylor has already pre-registered.

“A second chance at life is all I really want it is all a waiting for was to be able to get this stuff expunged so I can do what I have to do legally, and to provide a better life for me and my children,” Taylor said.

The fair will be held outside the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, June 2.

The first event will only assist individuals with expungements of convictions that occurred in Genesee County.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will there registering people to vote. There will also a vaccination station, so you can get vaccinated.

Applicants MUST pre-register online by Wednesday, May 19. Click on the link below for more information.

https://www.michigan.gov/ag/0,4534,7-359-82917_104464---,00.html

