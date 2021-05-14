Flint city crews collecting yard waste in absence of Republic Services

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint city employees will begin picking up yard waste from residents while the city’s contractor, Republic Services, is unable.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he is dispatching four city work crews to collect yard waste on Friday, Saturday and Sunday while Republic Services deals with a staffing shortage. The company will be reimbursing the city $32,000 for the yard waste collection.

“We will not sit idly by while compost sits in our streets,” Neeley said. “I am thankful to our workers who are willing to step up and take on overtime to provide this service to residents of the city of Flint.”

Republic Services has not picked up yard waste from many Flint residences in at least two weeks due to a shortage of drivers, which the company has said is part of a national problem. Flint residents should continue putting yard waste out by the street for collection.

“The nation is experiencing a shortage of truck drivers across the country and that has posed a staffing challenge,” Republic Services general manager Metrel Demps said in a statement earlier this week. “We have and will continue bringing in additional resources to help us in the Flint area and we are continuing our efforts to hire drivers.”

Trash and recycling collections in Flint have been continuing as scheduled. Anyone experiencing issues with those services should call Republic Services at 1-888-872-7455.

