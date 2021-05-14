Four Lakes Task Force: overwhelming majority support lake restoration efforts but demand increased gov’t funding

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) (5/13/2021)--An update tonight on the work to restore the mid-Michigan lakes and dams washed out during last year’s breach.

The Four Lakes Task Force again took its plans to the public Thursday. The group made it clear that even though costs aren’t as high as expected, they’ll still need the government to step in.

“This is the most feasible, the most attainable and the majority of people want the lakes back,” Four Lakes Taskforce Head David Kepler announced during a Thursday webinar.

Property owners overwhelmingly signaled their support when it comes to efforts to rebuild and restore the landscape decimated by last May’s dam failure as part of a survey forwarded to more than six thousand residences.

“An overwhelming majority of people think that the dams should be rebuilt and restored,” the Task Force said.

Of the around 3200 responses the task force received, 86-percent agreed or strongly agreed on the project’s importance. When asked whether the dams should be restored, another resounding vote in favor. Roughly half indicated they would consider selling if restoration plans didn’t move forward. But only 64-percent voted to green light the special assessment needed to foot the bill.

“There has to be a financial structure in place to support the lakes.”

That dollar figure came in substantially lower than initial estimates, down from an eye watering $338-million.

The survey showed mixed feelings when it comes to how much locals would be willing to shell out through that proposed special assessment and almost unanimous support when asked whether state and federal governments should be on the hook instead.

“The community wants others to pay… the community needs to help us focus on moving forward with the advocacy of the plan and the need for state and federal funding,” Kepler said.

The plan -- which still needs some procedural fine tuning – calls for the special assessment district to be in place by next year, restoring Secord and Smallwood lakes by 2024, Sanford Lake by 2025, and Wixom Lake by 2026.

Breaking down the costs: $50-million has already been granted and been put to work. More than $100-million would come from that special assessment district, in addition to Midland and Gladwin Counties. In terms of how much the state and federal government would be asked to pay, that stands at $137-million.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.