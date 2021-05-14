Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer requests flags lowered for Peace Officers Memorial Day on Saturday

(Source: Joint Base Charleston)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan residents and businesses are asked to lower their flags to half-staff on Saturday in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an a request for flags to fly at half-staff all day Saturday in memory of public safety officials who died in the line of duty. President Joe Biden made a national proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day on Saturday.

“We owe these fallen men and women a debt that we cannot pay back, and we are grateful for their service to our communities,” Whitmer said.

Congress established National Police Week in 1962 to recognize law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. Police Week takes place from May 10 to 16 this year.

Flags in Michigan should be returned to full-staff on Sunday.

