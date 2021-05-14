Investigators looking for source of oil leaking in Au Gres River

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Environmental regulators and Arenac County emergency management crews are investigating the source of an oil sheen on the Au Gres River.

The oil contamination was reportedly flowing down the East Branch of the river by Singing Bridge and into Saginaw Bay on Friday. Fire crews helped place a boom across three sections of the river to capture the oil before it reaches Lake Huron.

Officials say the booms appear to be working as planned and they will continue monitoring them.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has a team in the area looking for the source of the oil. They identified a drain tile as a “point of interest” along the river, but no specific source had been found along that drain as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about where the oil may be coming from should contact Michigan’s environmental emergency hotline at 1-800-292-4706.

