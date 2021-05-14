JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report...

Beautiful springtime weather conditions held across Mid-Michigan Friday. A large high pressure, or fair-weather, system centered over Indiana dominated our conditions. A few showers did manage to pop up across the northern parts of the area, but most of us stayed dry and enjoyed temperatures at around the 70-degree mark. Partly cloudy to fair skies are expected through the wee hours of our Saturday as temperatures dip into the lower, to middle 40s.

High temperatures for the weekend will range from the upper 60s, to lower 70s. We will have some sunshine, but skies won’t be quite as bright as those we enjoyed Thursday and Friday. We will also see a few showers develop late Saturday. Spotty showers will continue on through Saturday night, with a few more stray showers a possibility for Sunday. Nothing widespread or heavy is expected, so don’t cancel any plans you may have made. The showers will be more of a nuisance than anything else.

It looks like next week will be relatively warm. Our “normal” high is now in the upper 60s. I think highs for next week will be in the 70s for the most part. We may even have a chance of seeing some areas touch 80 before the week is out. On ABC12 News, we will be tracking the potential for some much-needed rain as the week wears on. - JR