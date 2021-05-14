Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
A frosty Thursday morning turned into a drop-dead gorgeous afternoon.  Sunshine, light breezes, low humidity, and temperatures right where they should be is a weather grand slam.  With clear skies and light breezes through the early morning hours of our Friday, some patchy frost can’t be ruled out in a few spots, but for the most part, the coldest air has moved off to our east.

Friday is going to be another dandy of a day.  It will be a bit warmer, but I think we will see a little more cloud cover during the afternoon.  A few sprinkles may even pop up across the northern-most parts of the ABC12 viewing area.  A little more cloud cover will filter in for Saturday and Sunday, but that won’t hold temperatures back.  Highs will still be up near 70-degrees.

We remain quite dry across Mid-Michigan, and prospects for a healthy dose of widespread rain aren’t good.  A few brief showers and some sprinkles will be possible in a few areas for the weekend, but not enough for you to cancel any plans.  We will be looking for better chances of rain during ABC12 News. - JR

