Lapeer and Saginaw each receive $200,000 to clean up blight

Grants are coming from the State Land Bank Authority
The State Land Bank Authority is working to remove blighted properties
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Money is on the way to help eliminate blight in two Mid-Michigan communities.

Saginaw and Lapeer will get $200,000 apiece to remove vacant or abandoned homes and buildings. The grant dollars from the State Land Bank Authority as part of Michigan’s statewide Blight Elimination Program.

Officials plan to use the money for removing blighted structures to make way for new development, new businesses and encouraging economic growth.

“This is a great opportunity for communities across the state to tackle blight, remove vacant and abandoned structures from neighborhoods and prepare areas for developments that spark future investment, expansion and growth,” said Emily Doerr, executive director of the State Land Bank Authority.

The land bank has eliminated 3,362 blighted structures and returned 2,480 properties to productive use across Michigan since 2010.

