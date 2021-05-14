Advertisement

Michigan mask mandate lifted for everyone fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Everyone can throw away their masks on July 1 regardless of vaccine status
Michigan is loosening its face mask mandate and planning to end it entirely this summer.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Everyone who is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in Michigan can get rid of their face masks.

No masks will required in Michigan for anyone regardless of vaccine status on July 1.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services lifted its mask mandate for all Michiganders who are fully vaccinated, which comes two weeks after receiving the final dose of vaccine. The change takes effect at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Part of the mask mandate continues for everyone who is not fully vaccinated for COVID-19. They still are required to wear a face covering at any indoor gathering, but masks no longer are required for anyone outdoors regardless of vaccine status.

Whitmer said Michigan will do away with the face masks mandate for everyone who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on July 1. After that, there will be no more statewide mask order.

“For more than a year, we’ve been following the best data and science to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Whitmer said. “The vast majority of us have trusted the scientists and experts to keep us safe during the pandemic, and it has worked. With millions of Michiganders fully vaccinated, we can now safely and confidently take the next step to get back to normal.”

The change in Michigan’s order comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its recommendations for face coverings. The CDC only is recommending masks for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in crowded indoor spaces like public transportation, hospitals and prisons.

“This pandemic has been one of the toughest challenges of our lifetimes, but we came together as a state to persevere,” Whitmer said. “We have all been working incredibly hard toward getting back to some sense of normalcy, and today’s news makes all of that work worthwhile.”

