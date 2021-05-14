Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in over two months Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the fewest new COVID-19 cases for a single day in over two months on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,766 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 873,335. That is the smallest daily increase in newly confirmed since March 13.

State health officials reported 33 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 18,500.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased by nearly 50% on Wednesday to nearly 40,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests dropped to a new two-month low on Wednesday, setting at 6.34%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued falling. As of Friday, 2,048 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 110 from Thursday. Of those, 1,936 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased on Friday. Michigan hospitals were treating 550 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 378 of them were on ventilators.

Since Thursday, there are 63 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 29 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 10.259 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 5.413 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.23 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 616,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 7.598 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.267 million people statewide. A total of 41.6% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 55.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 33,107 cases and 837 deaths, which is an increase of 49 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 20,584 cases and 571 deaths, which is an increase of 43 cases.

Arenac, 1,060 cases, 29 deaths and 631 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Bay, 10,358 cases and 326 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Clare, 1,999 cases, 77 deaths and 1,313 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gladwin, 1,883 cases, 53 deaths and 1,190 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gratiot, 3,151 cases and 110 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Huron, 3,018 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Iosco, 1,749 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Isabella, 5,258 cases, 88 deaths and 3,596 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 7,683 cases and 186 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Midland, 6,647 cases, 80 deaths and 5,950 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,398 cases and 38 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Oscoda, 533 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 1,585 cases, 46 deaths and 1,074 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Sanilac, 3,682 cases and 103 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 5,598 cases, 100 deaths and 4,631 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 4,814 cases and 157 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

