Michigan State Police help clean up Sarvis Park in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Flint Post spent some time away from patrolling on Thursday to help clean up Sarvis Park in Flint.

The event was part of a new initiative called Building Up the Block. Troopers completed spring cleaning chores like clearing debris from the curbs, picking up trash, raking leaves and trimming bushes.

Michigan State Police officials also engaged the community around the park while they were working Thursday.

“Let’s build our city into the place we want to see,” said Dr. Ladel Lewis, who is president of the Sarvis Park Neighborhood Association.

Flint Post Commander Yvonne Brantley went door-to-door talking with residents in the neighborhood about the issues facing the community.

“Although we serve and protect within the city of Flint, an important aspect of that is community engagement,” she said. “Building Up the Block is a perfect initiative for that. It will help us bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community, and to make those personal connections outside of the patrol car.”

Detectives from the Flint Major Case Unit and troopers from the West Branch and Caro posts joined in the effort. Flint blight enforcement staff, Warthogs Motorcycle Club and Big John Steak & Onion also contributed to the cleanup.

Brantley said Michigan State police are planning more Building Up the Block events around Flint later this summer.

“We truly have a vested interest in what goes on within the city of Flint and the all the communities we serve,” she said.

