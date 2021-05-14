Advertisement

Michigan State Police rescue hunter who suffered medical emergency in Tuscola County

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 53-year-old hunter is expected to make a full recovery after Michigan State Police rescued him from a remote area of Tuscola County and helped him breathe again after he went into cardiac arrest Tuesday.

The hunter’s wife called for help around 11 p.m. Tuesday when the 53-year-old did not return home when he planned. He was last seen driving a tractor away from a friend’s house through 168 acres of land back to his vehicle.

Michigan State Police conducted a long ground search and found the man lying near his tractor in medical distress. He had been alone in the secluded area for about three hours in temperatures around 35 degrees.

Police say awoke when troopers found him, but he was complaining of chest pain.

Police commandeered a pickup truck from a nearby residence and loaded the man into the back for a ride to the waiting ambulance. However, he lost consciousness, stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest in the pickup truck while riding through rough terrain.

Troopers riding with the man opened his airway and helped him start breathing again before the pickup truck met an ambulance at the road. The ambulance rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

Michigan State Police say the 53-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old woman died and her 3-month-old daughter suffered non-life-threatening injuries...
Woman dies, child injured after rollover crash in Mt. Morris Township
Meagan Ball
No vaccine, no job? Flint woman says she lost job after COVID-19 vaccine refusal
Taher Alwajih says he can't control what others do on his property.
Owner of ‘Club Sunoco’ promises to help Flint police combat rowdy behavior
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Flint woman concerned about dogs being neglected in cages right next door
Flint woman concerned about dogs being neglected in cages right next door

Latest News

This webcam image from the Michigan Department of Transportation and Mackinac Bridge Authority...
Fate of this summer’s Mackinac Bridge Walk could be decided next week
Republic Services
Flint city crews collecting yard waste in absence of Republic Services
Paycheck Protection Program fraud
Oakland County couple accused of defrauding Payroll Protection Program
Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office
Ogemaw County man ordered to repay $775,000 from insurance fraud scam