Michigan State Police rescue hunter who suffered medical emergency in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 53-year-old hunter is expected to make a full recovery after Michigan State Police rescued him from a remote area of Tuscola County and helped him breathe again after he went into cardiac arrest Tuesday.

The hunter’s wife called for help around 11 p.m. Tuesday when the 53-year-old did not return home when he planned. He was last seen driving a tractor away from a friend’s house through 168 acres of land back to his vehicle.

Michigan State Police conducted a long ground search and found the man lying near his tractor in medical distress. He had been alone in the secluded area for about three hours in temperatures around 35 degrees.

Police say awoke when troopers found him, but he was complaining of chest pain.

Police commandeered a pickup truck from a nearby residence and loaded the man into the back for a ride to the waiting ambulance. However, he lost consciousness, stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest in the pickup truck while riding through rough terrain.

Troopers riding with the man opened his airway and helped him start breathing again before the pickup truck met an ambulance at the road. The ambulance rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

Michigan State Police say the 53-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

