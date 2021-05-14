Mid-Michigan students react to mask guidance as MDHHS weighs options

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

With new guidance coming from the CDC on Thursday what will that mean for children who are still in school?

Now that children ages 12 and up are starting to get the COVID-19 vaccine one student told ABC 12 that she hopes schools will take a second look at their mask wearing rules.

“I think it will, it’ll change a little bit not drastically, but it will change [a] little bit with the rules and everything like that, it’d be a little more lenient in a way,” said Emilia Morse, Powers Catholic High School Freshman.

15-year-old Emilia says even though she is in the process of getting fully vaccinated that doesn’t mean she will let her guard down.

“I’m going to continue to wear my mask because not even if I’m vaccinated, there is a tiny chance I could still get it, and I still want to be able to protect myself and my family members,” she said.

Other students who also received their first dose say they are just happy things seem to be going back to normal.

“I’ll be able to see my friends, and I’m online so I’ll be able to go to school next year, and be able to actually hang out with my friends without a mask,” said Davison High School Freshman, Isabell Titmus.

“I hope that the vaccine makes people feel more comfortable, because I want to get back to that normalcy as this is my senior year and it’s been really hard,” added Davison High School Senior, Emily Ferrante.

The Genesee County Health officials say now that the younger population are starting to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose their protection from the virus increases to about 80%.

Changing the rules for those students who have been exposed to COVID.

“Two weeks after that, should they be exposed in a school setting to a COVID case that will normally be asked to quarantine. They will be excused from quarantine,” said Dr. Pamela Hackert, Health Officer for Genesee County Health Department.

