Saginaw County to offer immunizations to 12-15 year olds

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – Starting Tuesday, May, 18th, the Saginaw County Health Department will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years of age and older who lives or works in Saginaw County.

The shots will be available every Tuesday 9am-4pm, and every Wednesday 3:30pm-6:30pm, at the former Sears Department Store at Fashion Square Mall. Walk-ins are welcome now through June 30 at this new location.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

According to a press release from the Saginaw County Health Department, residents are encouraged to follow the Saginaw County Health Department on Facebook for other pop-up vaccination clinics at Sears and other locations. One will be held this Saturday, May 15, at Sears, for the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine for those over the age of 18.

The health department is urging parents weighing the decision on whether or not to vaccinate their children 12-15 years of age to speak with their primary care providers and to watch the recording of yesterday’s Facebook Live event with Chris Harrington, MPH, health officer, and Delicia Pruitt, MD, medical director.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.