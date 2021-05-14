Advertisement

Stabbing suspect caught hours after Crime Stoppers offered reward

Nathaniel Ballard arrested Thursday evening on several charges from Pineview Estates incident
Genesee Township police are actively searching for the 45-year-old. He has multiple outstanding...
Genesee Township police are actively searching for the 45-year-old. He has multiple outstanding felony warrants against him.(Courtesy of Genesee Township Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities announced the arrest of a man accused of stabbing a Genesee Township woman hours after Crime Stoppers offered a reward.

Police arrested 45-year-old Nathaniel Jermaine Ballard on several charges related to an April 13 stabbing in the Pineview Estates Mobile Home Park. He is accused of stabbing the 37-year-old mother of his child nine times during an assault just after midnight that morning.

Ballard is charged with attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and strangulation. He is a habitual offender, who was released on bond from a previous felonious assault charge.

Crime Stoppers announced a $1,000 reward Thursday morning for information leading to Ballard’s arrest and later announced that he was captured Thursday evening.

The 37-year-old stabbing victim is expected to recover from her injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old woman died and her 3-month-old daughter suffered non-life-threatening injuries...
Woman dies, child injured after rollover crash in Mt. Morris Township
Meagan Ball
No vaccine, no job? Flint woman says she lost job after COVID-19 vaccine refusal
Taher Alwajih says he can't control what others do on his property.
Owner of ‘Club Sunoco’ promises to help Flint police combat rowdy behavior
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Flint woman concerned about dogs being neglected in cages right next door
Flint woman concerned about dogs being neglected in cages right next door

Latest News

Michigan is loosening its face mask mandate and planning to end it entirely this summer.
Michigan mask mandate lifted for everyone fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Eric Mays discusses an alternative idea for supplying Flint water.
Judge orders Flint councilman Eric Mays to pay $42,000 for lawsuit
WWNY What does CDC mask guidance mean for NYS?
Change in CDC face mask guidance doesn’t immediately affect Michigan orders
Police body cameras: building trust and adding accountability
Police body cameras: building trust and adding accountability