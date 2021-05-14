Stabbing suspect caught hours after Crime Stoppers offered reward

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities announced the arrest of a man accused of stabbing a Genesee Township woman hours after Crime Stoppers offered a reward.

Police arrested 45-year-old Nathaniel Jermaine Ballard on several charges related to an April 13 stabbing in the Pineview Estates Mobile Home Park. He is accused of stabbing the 37-year-old mother of his child nine times during an assault just after midnight that morning.

Ballard is charged with attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and strangulation. He is a habitual offender, who was released on bond from a previous felonious assault charge.

Crime Stoppers announced a $1,000 reward Thursday morning for information leading to Ballard’s arrest and later announced that he was captured Thursday evening.

The 37-year-old stabbing victim is expected to recover from her injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.