Michigan State Police looking at possible hazing after Frankenmuth football games

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are close to wrapping up an investigation into alleged hazing incidents involving the Frankenmuth High School varsity football team.

The team was quite successful this season, but lost in the state finals. There are claims here that a certain object was brought into the team locker room after all those wins.

“I heard there was a novelty toy of an adult nature in the locker room after football games, after wins,” said a Frankenmuth graduate and former high school football player, who also has ties to this year’s team. He did not want to be identified.

The graduate is still disturbed that an adult toy was apparently part of a postgame ritual for the Frankenmuth football team.

“This toy was used in a hazing type way, not really as a celebratory, maybe from some of the captains or the seniors on the team. But they would force juniors or other members of the team to participate,” he said.

School officials looked into the matter and determined it was not hazing or bullying. That’s when the Michigan State Police investigation began.

Superintendent Adele Martin, who informed the district this week that she is leaving for a job in the private sector, did not want to comment until the state police investigation was done.

Martin’s husband, Phil Martin, is the Frankenmuth football coach. He could not be reached for comment.

It’s not clear if any student-athlete was disciplined following the school investigation over what was taking place in the locker room.

“I don’t think at any level of football, whether that’s high school, college or pro, this would be inappropriate, I think if this came out about the Lions, there would be people who seriously got in trouble if this was forced upon players unwillingly,” the graduate said.

At this point, it’s also not clear if any football player was forced to use the adult toy in an inappropriate manner.

“I would hope that anyone who is afraid or feels like they are being silenced, would be able to come forward and say maybe something has happened to me, or happened to my son and we want to further cooperate with the police on this,” the graduate said.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to receive the police report next week to review for possible criminal charges.

