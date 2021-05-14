State Representative supporting mental health services for police in $80 million plan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/13/2021) - As spending bills make their way through Lansing, Michigan House Republicans are announcing an $80 million plan to help police recruit officers, keep them on board, and upgrade their equipment.

One former officer turned State Representative says the mental health funding inside is key for him following an officer-involved shooting more than ten years ago.

10% percent of the proposed $80 million would increase mental health support for police and other first responders. As a former Sheriff’s Deputy in Livingston County, Mike Mueller knows that will go a long way.

”When you see people shot, when you give CPR to a baby and it dies, fatal car accidents, and reviewing hundreds and thousands of pictures of child abuse pictures and such crimes, I mean that takes a toll on the mental state of officers that normal people don’t get exposed to that every single day,” Mueller said.

Protective service jobs are consistently right up at the top of the list of occupations with high suicide rates. Mueller says he’s worked with two people who took their own life, and another who attempted to do so, and that’s something he’s felt empathy for given his own history experiencing PTSD from law enforcement.

“Myself, I was involved in an officer-involved shooting in 2009, and I was almost one of those statistics, but I was able to get the help that was ended. My department at the time was pretty proactive. They helped me out,” Mueller said.

Mueller retired from law enforcement in 2018, and now he serves in the Michigan House for the state’s 51st District. He knew he wanted to make sure others could get that same support that can rescue another life down the road.

”One of the main reasons why I ran for office was to break the stigma behind the mental illness in police, so that way you feel like it’s okay to reach out for help,” Mueller said.

The legislation will now go through hearings before it can get to the floor.

Mueller says he hopes to see these changes within the next six months.

