UPDATE: Sanilac sheriff’s deputy battling cancer hits fundraising goal, shaves boss’ head

The Ehardt Family
The Ehardt Family(Evans Ehardt)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) (5/10/2021)--A community, coming through for one of its own and showing solidarity.

The Sanilac County Sheriff and Lexington Police Chief agreed to have their heads shaved after reaching a fundraising goal for a corrections deputy battling cancer.

ABC12 told you about 33-year-old Evans Ehardt’s struggle in March. After taking the stage in Lexington Monday, where he shaved his boss’ head, the family received a check for $11-thousand to help with his medical bills. The amount exceed the fundraiser’s original goal of $10-thousand.

Ehardt told ABC12 he felt grateful.

“for the community to go out and do all of this for men, I thought it was amazing and I’m glad to be part of the community and I’m looking forward to paying it back in the future as much as I can.”

The Sheriff’s Department and Lexington Police are still accepting donations as Ehardt continues his fight. To donate to the Ehardt family, you’re asked to send a check—payable to Evans Ehardt—to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office or the Lexington Police Department at the addresses listed below:

Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office

65 North Elk Street

Sandusky, Michigan 48471

Lexington Police Department

7227 Huron Ave

Lexington, MI 48450

Children ages 12 and up are starting to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mid-Michigan students react to mask guidance as MDHHS weighs options
