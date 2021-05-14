UPDATE: Sanilac sheriff’s deputy battling cancer hits fundraising goal, shaves boss’ head

LEXINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) (5/10/2021)--A community, coming through for one of its own and showing solidarity.

The Sanilac County Sheriff and Lexington Police Chief agreed to have their heads shaved after reaching a fundraising goal for a corrections deputy battling cancer.

ABC12 told you about 33-year-old Evans Ehardt’s struggle in March. After taking the stage in Lexington Monday, where he shaved his boss’ head, the family received a check for $11-thousand to help with his medical bills. The amount exceed the fundraiser’s original goal of $10-thousand.

Ehardt told ABC12 he felt grateful.

“for the community to go out and do all of this for men, I thought it was amazing and I’m glad to be part of the community and I’m looking forward to paying it back in the future as much as I can.”

The Sheriff’s Department and Lexington Police are still accepting donations as Ehardt continues his fight. To donate to the Ehardt family, you’re asked to send a check—payable to Evans Ehardt—to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office or the Lexington Police Department at the addresses listed below:

Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office

65 North Elk Street

Sandusky, Michigan 48471

Lexington Police Department

7227 Huron Ave

Lexington, MI 48450

