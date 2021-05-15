Advertisement

Boy performs Heimlich maneuver to save choking dog

By News 12 Westchester
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSINING, N.Y. (NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER) - An alert seventh grader is being credited with saving the life of his four-legged best friend.

By his own account, 12-year-old Brady Cole retains most of what he learns in school, but not quite all of it.

“I’d say about 65%,” he admitted.

One lesson he retained was an anti-choking lesson he learned during a health class.

During a Mother’s Day hike, he’d have to use what he learned, but not on a human.

“The way we learned it was on humans,” Brady said. “So, I tried it on a dog.”

Brady’s brother realized that their mini goldendoodle Kyrie wasn’t acting normal and possibly was choking.

Brady jumped into action without much thought.

“What I did was found his ribs, found the bottom of them, made like a fist-like thing,” Brady said. He continued to perform the Heimlich until Kyrie spat something up.

“I didn’t really know if I did anything. After a while, I noticed that I actually did something. And like, I had no faith that that would work,” Brady said. “And it did work, and I was pretty happy.”

Brady said he learned one big lesson from the experience.

“School could be important. And you can use it in your future to really help you and help other,” he said. “So, it is important to pay attention.”

Copyright 2021 News 12 Westchester via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan is loosening its face mask mandate and planning to end it entirely this summer.
Michigan mask mandate mostly lifted for everyone fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Michigan State Police looking at possible hazing after Frankenmuth football games
Eric Mays discusses an alternative idea for supplying Flint water.
Judge orders Flint councilman Eric Mays to pay $42,000 for lawsuit
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees
Taher Alwajih says he can't control what others do on his property.
Owner of ‘Club Sunoco’ promises to help Flint police combat rowdy behavior

Latest News

Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israeli strike destroys Gaza building with AP, other media
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Pipeline operator says ‘normal operations’ have resumed
A seventh grader from Ossining, New York is being credited for using the Heimlich maneuver to...
Boy performs Heimlich maneuver to save choking dog
Demand is high but supply is low for new and used boats this summer
Demand is high but supply is low for new and used boats this summer