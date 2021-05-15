Demand is high but supply is low for new and used boats this summer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/14/21) - As the weather warms up, more Michiganders want to be outside and on the water.

That means there’s a huge demand for both new and used boats.

And, there’s also a big demand for the people who make and fix those boats.

Want one? You’ll need to get in line.

Katie Sharp is the Human Resource Manager at Crest Marine in Owosso.

She told me business has been growing since last summer.

“Immediately, right out the gate, we thought we were going to bring probably ten percent back. That worked out for about a week, and then we had to bring everybody back.”

Sales of pontoons have gone up 47 percent across the nation in the last year - as everyone looks for a way to get outside during the pandemic.

“Past years we’ve done about, I would say, 1500. So, we’ve doubled in number. And, we’re going to continue. I think our new, come end of June, our new goal is 3500. And we ship 18 a day,” Sharp added.

For this 64 year old pontoon company, that means expanding its work-force of more than 300 employees.

And they’re still looking for another 20-30 or so people to help meet the high demand.

A new warehouse is expected to be completed later this month.

That should help Crest Marine expand to meet growing demand, if they have enough employees.

If you’re looking to get on the water -- be prepared to pay top dollar for both new and used boats.

Prices nationally have gone up between 4 and 6 percent in the past year.

