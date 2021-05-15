Flint woman mauled by dog

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/14/2021) - A woman is expected to be okay, after being attacked by a dog.

It happened just before noon on Dupont Street near Pasadena Avenue in Flint.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s office tells us a neighbor saw it happening.

He disclosed to the family he was a legal gun owner, and received permission from the family to shoot the dog so it would let go of the woman.

After firing, the dog charged the neighbor and he shot again, killing the animal.

He told our photographer on scene it would have killed the woman if he didn’t.

The victim is in the hospital tonight and is expected to recover.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.