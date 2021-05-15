Michigan honors Peace Officer Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/14/2021) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to remain full-staff on Saturday, May 15 in recognition of Peace Officer Memorial Day during Police Week.

“Today, we honor the memories of dedicated public safety officials who we have lost in the line of duty,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release issued on Friday. “We owe these fallen men and women a debt that we cannot pay back, and we are grateful for their service to our communities.”

Peace Officers Memorial Day falls within National Police Week, which was established by Congress in 1962 to recognize law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty and is observed from Sunday, May 10 through Saturday, May 16 of this year.

