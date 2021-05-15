More court appointments to open in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/14/2021) - Starting Monday, the Genesee County Probate Court will expand appointment availability to the clerk’s office.

Genesee County Chief Judge Duncan M. Beagle said it is the best interest of the public and court patrons to increase access to the probate clerk’s office by expanding appointments, in a safe and controlled manner, as follows:

The Probate Court Clerk will permit in-person appointments to five days per week. The appointments will be no closer than 20 minutes apart. Appointments will be available 9:00am – 3:00pm (last appointment at 2:40pm), for any purpose. Appointments can be scheduled using the Probate Court website, www.gcprobatecourt.com.

This change is coming after a review of Genesee County’s COVID 19 data.

