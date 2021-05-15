Staying warm but adding some rain to the forecast for the weekend

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We have made it to the weekend and overall, the forecast is not looking too bad at all but we may need to dodge a few showers from time to time.

To begin the weekend, clouds will gradually increase throughout the day but at least a few peeks of sun are expected, especially early. A stray shower or two will be possible in the afternoon but most stay dry. Highs today are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. So, if you are looking to get some yard work or gardening done, you should be ok but keep an eye out for a shower or two. The fire danger remains very high today so burning of any kind is not recommended. Tonight, there is a better chance for some spotty showers to move through with lows in the 40s and 50s. We’ll do it again tomorrow with a chance for a few spotty showers throughout the day and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, we see even warmer temperatures on the horizon and it’ll start to feel like summer by the end of the week. A storm system will pass to our south Monday but we should stay dry with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday looks dry, too with some sunshine. Both days will have highs in the middle to upper 70s. There will be a chance for a few showers on Wednesday and that will drop our highs into the lower to middle 70s. Low shower chances remain in the forecast for Thursday and Friday but it does look like it will be much warmer with highs getting into the lower 80s both days. It’s been a while but we may need to kick on the air conditioners by the end of the week!

