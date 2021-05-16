A few showers today but all eyes on a big warm-up coming this week

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We started the weekend with some pretty nice weather but an upper-level disturbance has moved in and that has brought a few showers to the area overnight. This rain will continue to start the day but should gradually come to an end later this morning. It looks like there will be a break in the rain late in the morning and early afternoon before a few more showers develop around dinnertime. There will be a few peeks of sunshine during the afternoon between the hit-or-miss showers that develop late in the day. With this rain chance, temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

We will begin the week with some sunshine both Monday and Tuesday with warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. It’s possible some areas get to 80 degrees on Tuesday. A disturbance will pass through the region late Tuesday into Wednesday and this will likely bring us some light rain, which is much needed. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

It looks like we will need to start up the air conditioners late in the week as we will get some hot and humid air into Mid-Michigan for the first time this year. Beginning on Thursday, we’ll have high temperatures in the middle to possibly upper 80s. It’ll also be pretty muggy out there as well so it’ll definitely feel hotter. This warmth will continue on Friday and Saturday as well. With this being the first hot stretch of weather, make sure you don’t overdo it outside and drink plenty of fluids. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible Thursday/Friday. A few thunderstorms will be possible late in the day on Saturday.

