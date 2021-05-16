Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan started off with a pleasant start to the weekend.

Temperatures worked their way into the low to mid 70s, a bit above our normal of 69.

Overnight, some spotty showers are possible.

Extra showers will linger into Sunday, but will be more of a nuisance than anything else.

I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans, but be prepared for a quick shot of water coming out of the clouds.

Afternoon highs will be very close to normal.

It’s next week, we’ll get a good taste of summer, especially mid-week.

And, it won’t just be some heat, but humidity too.

Look for highs to get close to 80 on Wednesday with low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

A few more showers are possible Wednesday into Thursday as well, but not enough to put a dent in our moderate drought.

We are running around an inch below normal rainfall for the month so far, and a nearly four inch deficit of water since March first.

Be alert for wildfires, douse your campfires thoroughly, and wait for some rain before doing any burning.

